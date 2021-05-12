REHOBOTH -- Residents strongly backed the town moving to acquire the well-known Francis Farm for the site of a new senior center and to preserve green space and funds for a new town hall on Route 118 at Tuesday's annual town meeting.
A total of 258 voters turned out to the three-hour meeting at the Ramada Inn in Seekonk.
In another land deal, up to $1.3 million in Community Preservation Act funds were allocated to purchase the 33-acre Grear Farm on Winthrop Street for open space.
Also supported was $31.96 million for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District and town budgets for the upcoming fiscal year starting July 1.
Selectmen Thursday night voted on a purchase and sales agreement for Francis Farm, a popular function venue dating back to 1890 that was in bankruptcy and scheduled for auction.
The 47-plus acres off County Street and Francis Farm Road has several buildings encompassing over 18,000 square feet for activities and events, and one building will replace the senior center that burned down in September on Bay State Road.
There are commercial kitchens on site since the venue has been the scene of countless weddings and other events over its many decades.
The property also has two outdoor pavilions, gazebos and an abundance of outdoor space to provide enhanced activities.
The purchase of the property and buildings will not raise property taxes, selectmen said.
Most funding for the purchase and upgrades to the facilities will come from an estimated $2.4 million from insurance proceeds following the fire.
Voters agreed to tap $400,000 in Community Preservation Act funds to preserve the open space -- about 35 acres. CPA funds come from a property tax surcharge.
A few residents questioned why a town hall couldn't be located in one of the buildings on Francis Farm, but officials said none of the buildings were large enough and it would be more costly than their plans for the Route 118 site.
Residents approved $995,000 to buy an office building at 340 Anawan St. near the public safety facility to replace the crowded and outdated town hall on Peck Street.
As was the case with Francis Farm, a two-thirds affirmative vote was easily met, with only a handful of dissenters.
The new structure is almost 11,000 square feet and will meet present and future needs, officials said, adding that it can be expanded.
As with the senior center, the purchase of this property and building will not raise taxes, selectmen said.
The funding is coming from budget savings, reoccurring revenue from solar projects and marijuana businesses, and hopeful state and federal grants, they added.
It would cost an estimated $6.5 million to $7 million to construct a new facility, officials said.
With Grear Farm, the expenditure of up to $1.3 million in CPA funds is contingent on an appraisal not to exceed that amount. That sum is the realtor's asking price.
"This is the first year we can consider a major transfer like this," said Carol Williams, chair of the Community Preservation Committee, explaining enough money has accumulated in the CPA fund the committee oversees. "The land just became available and the heirs want it" preserved.
The land, which has trails, is located in an historic part of town which includes the 300-year-old Congregational Church. "It will create a true village setting," Williams said.
