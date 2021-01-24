REHOBOTH — Nine-year-old Chloe Reuhrwein decided to take her love for animals a step further during this past year and started making all natural dog biscuits.
All proceeds of the sale of the biscuits are going to the Rehoboth Animal Shelter.
While they sold so well they have been out of stock, Chloe is making more biscuits. They should be available any day at Homestead Farm Market.
Chloe spends much of her free time at the farm, volunteering and helping out not only owner Tish Vadnais but the employees there as well.
When seeing they had put out a college fund jar, she decided she wanted to do something of her own since she loved volunteering there. That is when Chloe came up with making dog biscuits as a way to not only work at the market, but support her love for animals as well. She has 18 of her own animals at home.
Chloe has been able to raise $500 so far for the shelter.
“I hope that part of this donation will go towards spaying cats and will get the shelter the stuff that they need,” she said.
Robert Johnson, the town’s animal control officer, accepted the donation on behalf of the Rehoboth Animal Shelter and told Chloe how much he appreciated it and how much the animals will appreciate it as well.
Chloe even gave Johnson some dog bones to take back to the shelter.
A student at Saint Luke’s in Barrington, R.I., and daughter of Elizabeth and Chandler Reuhrwein, Chloe hopes to continue making and selling the biscuits to give as much money as she can to the shelter for its many needs.
Donations to help Chloe make biscuits are also welcome.
Vadnais said some people have even gone to the farm store just to get some of the biscuits for their dogs because they loved them so much.
The farm is located at 115 Homestead Ave.
