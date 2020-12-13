REHOBOTH — Tee times were at a premium on Sunday as golfers took advantage of the area’s unseasonably warm weather to squeeze in one last round in 2020.
For those who played at Rehoboth Country Club, it might have been their last time on the 18-hole layout at 155 Perryville Road.
Twin sisters and co-owners Kathy Dingley and Karen McConaghy announced on the club’s Facebook page Saturday that the course had been sold, “It is with a heavy heart we announce that we have sold the golf course. Our last day will be Dec. 30, 2020. If you have an unused gift certificate, please try to use it by that date. We will miss all our faithful customers. Thank you for 54 years of wonderful memories.”
Dingley told The Sun Chronicle on Sunday the closing date is scheduled for Dec. 21, but wouldn’t disclose the price or who the new owners will be. She was able to say that the property would eventually become housing lots.
“It’s likely nine holes will remain while houses are being built on the other nine. My sister and I have been trying for the last three years to find someone who would keep the golf course. There’s certainly more money for new owners if they develop the land,” Dingley said.
The Rehoboth assessors map shows the value of the land at $739,000 and the buildings at $475,400.
The club’s website credits Harry Shock for turning a dream into a reality when he transformed the old Goff Dairy Farm land into a golf course.
He hired Geoffrey Cornish to design a course that “was a true challenge for the average golfer.”
Shock relied on his wife Mary and their four daughters to run the club, not to simply staff the clubhouse but to work out on the course, as well.
The daughters took over the business when their father passed away in 1995.
It was clear from comments on the social media site that Rehoboth’s regular customers understand the sisters plight.
Carly Beauvais Iafrate posted, “Well that is sad news but for those of us that have watched you all work so hard over the years, we are very excited for you to enjoy the next chapter. We love you!”
Steve Foley agreed, “Thanks for the great years and some of the best greens I ever played on.”
Rehoboth joins a growing list of courses that have closed in recent years.
Willowdale Golf Course in Mansfield closed in the fall of 2014 to make room for an 18-home subdivision, Locust Valley in Attleboro abruptly closed in July of 2016 and nature has reclaimed the former 9-hole layout.
Another Attleboro course, Highland Country Club, filed for bankruptcy in January of 2018.
The area’s only private course was sold to a developer who planned to construct more than 100 houses on the 93-acre layout. City officials, however, exercised an option to buy the course for almost $3 million.
The property is now known as Highland Park and is home to the Attleboro and Bishop Feehan cross country teams.
Rehoboth’s sale marks the second closing of a course in the town. Middlebrook Country Club, off of Pleasant Street, closed at the end of the 2018 golf season after 63 years when owner Lawrence “Pete” Cuppels Jr. sold the 56.3-acre property to a California solar farm development company.
It was announced last month that the popular Atlantic Golf Center on Route 1A in South Attleboro, one of only three practice facilities in the area, had been sold to a Texas real estate development company.
Anthony Properties, headquartered in Dallas, has petitioned the city council to rezone the driving range to build 329 apartments.
Attleboro Area Golf Association Co-President Bob Gay is worried about the future of the game in this area, “I’m so sad to see another golf course close. Locust Valley, Highland, Willowdale, the Atlantic Golf Center, and now Rehoboth. Golf in the Attleboro area will never be the same.”
“Sad to hear that Rehoboth is closing; I’m sure it’s heartbreaking news to so many that had made it their home,” AAGA Co-President Bobby Beach added.
The sale will make it even more difficult for fans of the game to book a tee time the next time the weather permits.
