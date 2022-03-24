REHOBOTH — Former Highway Superintendent Michael Costello was fired over allegations of sexual harassment, according to an investigator’s report.
The redacted 17-page document, obtained by The Sun Chronicle through a Freedom of Information Act request, stated that Costello “consistently and egregiously violated the Town’s Standards of Conduct and Sexual Harassment Policies.”
The report was written by Jaime Kenny of the law firm of Clifford & Kenny LLP out of Pembroke.
The investigation was initiated after a female highway department employee filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination on Nov. 16, 2021.
Kenny conducted the investigation by interviewing all seven members of the highway department.
All names were redacted except Costello’s.
Selectmen voted 3-2 to fire Costello after a 3 1/2-hour secret session on March 8.
The next day the two selectmen who voted against the dismissal, David Perry Jr. and James Muri, resigned in protest.
In a Sun Chronicle article, both spoke highly of Costello who’s a former town selectman.
In a vote prior to the dismissal, a motion was made to suspend Costello and not fire him, but it lost 3-2.
Kenny said her investigation showed that talk of a sexual nature happened frequently in the department, especially in mandatory morning meetings and that Costello participated when he should have shut down such talk.
“Further, there is a substantial amount of credible evidence that Mr. Costello, while in the workplace, regularly initiated and participated in conversations that were unrelated to work, including conversations of a highly sexual nature, with Highway Department employees,” Kenny wrote.
“There is sufficient credible evidence to conclude that Mr. Costello repeatedly discussed his own sexual exploits, preferences and histories with women, including escorts in a variety of settings, such as strip clubs and cigar bars, and that he has even discussed his sexual gratification stemming from his interaction with at least one (1) health care worker who was providing him with professional medical care.”
According to Kenny’s report, Costello denied going to strip clubs and talking about them at work.
He also denied discussing his “sexual exploits” at work.
In her report, Kenny alleged that in the fall of 2019 Costello “made abhorrent comments and demeaning hand gestures directed at (redacted) when (redacted) requested time off to undergo a mammogram.”
Costello denied that allegation as well.
There was another allegation that (redacted) would “feel better” after using the road roller, which had a vibrating mechanism.
He also denied making that statement.
In addition, there were allegations concerning comments about masturbation, which he also denied.
Another allegation was that “Mr. Costello asked (redacted) to clean his home while wearing a sexy maid’s outfit.”
Kenny’s conclusion was that Costello failed to do his job by participating in sexual talk and failing to discipline employees.
“Ultimately, Mr. Costello’s conduct is entirely inappropriate, unprofessional and unbecoming of any Town employee, especially that of the leader and Superintendent of the Town’s Highway Department,” Kenny found.
When contacted by The Sun Chronicle on Thursday, Costello alleged that the lone female employee of the highway department and her husband, who was also an employee of the highway department, filed the complaint against him in retaliation for Costello suspending the female for four days and her husband for two days.
Costello claimed the female “harassed” fellow employees, had bad interactions with residents and would often speed while driving a town truck.
All of that justified the suspension, he said.
“I was given a raw deal and the two selectmen who resigned thought I did too,” he said.
Costello conceded that there was inappropriate talk in the department, but alleged the woman participated as well.
“I probably will agree there was some guy talk,” he said. “But she participated as much as them.”
He claimed his punishment should have been a suspension, not a dismissal, due to the town’s policy of “progressive discipline.”
He claimed the other six employees all got warnings and he was the only one to get terminated.
Costello said he might file suit for “wrongful termination.”
However, Kenny argued that Costello, as the superintendent, should have put a stop to all inappropriate language and behavior rather than to participate in it.
“Instead of disciplining employees for their misconduct and inappropriate behavior in the workplace, Mr. Costello not only condoned it, but he also participated in, and even initiated, the same type of misconduct and inappropriate behavior, which further exacerbated these issues within the department,” Kenny wrote.
“(T)his Investigator concludes that the workplace culture within the Highway Department has resulted in multiple violations of the Town’s Sexual Harassment and Standards of Conduct Policies,” she wrote.
Kenny’s recommendation was to fire Costello.
She also recommended that all members of the highway department attend “training on professionalism and on the Town’s Sexual Harassment and Standards of Conduct Policies.”
And Kenny recommended that the town “implement a formal policy addressing nepotism.”
There were five recommendations overall, but two were redacted.