REHOBOTH — Selectmen have called for a special election June 11 to fill vacancies on the board following two resignations last week.
Selectmen decided on the election at their meeting this week.
David Perry, who had been the board’s vice chairman, and James Muri resigned last Wednesday to protest the dismissal the night before of highway superintendent Michael Costello, a former selectman.
The specific reasons for the firing haven’t been revealed publicly but Perry and Muri called the dismissal unwarranted.
Costello had been under investigation for about two months and was placed on administrative leave after complaints had been lodged.
Meanwhile, the highway department is being overseen by a department employee, Mike Viveiros, a mechanic.
Viveiros had been working with Perry, who had been the selectmen’s liaison with the department. Now with Perry’s resignation, Selectman George Solas is filling that role, interim town administrator Deborah Arruda said.
“As for future plans, I think those are being worked out and I have not heard anything,” Arruda said. “I do not know the direction the board is taking on the replacement of the superintendent at this time. There is a few things to work out.”
Besides Solas, the remaining selectmen are Chairman Frederick “Skip” Vadnais and Michael Deignan. All three voted to dismiss Costello.
Perry, a former Attleboro resident who served on the city’s conservation commission, also resigned as storm water agent for the town.
Besides serving on the board of selectmen from 2011 to 2016, a year he was later appointed highway superintendent, Costello also served on the conservation commission and planning board.