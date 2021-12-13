REHOBOTH — The brightly lit Christmas tree on the gazebo at the Veteran’s Memorial Walkway — with Santa and Mrs. Claus waving to passing cars on Route 44 — marked an inaugural event that the town’s Parks Committee plans to continue — a Christmas tree lighting and celebration.
The small event, postponed from Saturday to Sunday afternoon due to inclement weather, featured a hayride from local resident Bill Higbie, music donated by retired Rehoboth Emergency Management director Bill Maiorano, hot chocolate and cookies, and a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.
Along with the decorated Christmas tree in the gazebo, which was donated by Steve and Tammy Noons from Harvest Tap and Table, 10 smaller Christmas trees lined the path of the Memorial Walk. Equipped with solar panels to light up the trees once the sun set, each tree was donated by a local business and festively decorated.
Fortunately, all the trees managed to stay upright during the gusty winds that came through the area Saturday.
Among the businesses that decorated the smaller trees were Vino’s Family Cafe, Dynasty Electric, LLC, and M.G. Salois Construction.
The idea to have a Christmas celebration in Rehoboth came to park commission Chairperson Kathleen Amaral and Sandy Parris, also a member of the park commission, while the two women were out for a walk one day.
“We thought, ‘Capron Park does this, why not us?’ We’re going to make this town look beautiful,’” Amaral said.
With the help of over 30 local business donors, Amaral, Parris and park commission Secretary Jake Kramer were able to coordinate the event, which Kramer called a success for its first year.
Among those thanked in a large sign at the entrance to the walkway were J&J Materials; East Bay Landscaping, LLC; Auto Show Towing & Recovery and Greavers Electric, to name a few.
“It was overwhelming — the donors and their donations,” Kramer said.
Half a dozen children and their parents were present, enjoying the cookies and hot chocolate while visiting Santa Claus and even taking more than one ride on Higbie’s tractor, which traveled the circumference of the field.
Andrea Halajko of Rehoboth, who brought her 2-year-old daughter Lainey and 3-year-old niece Avery Maenza, was pleased to see such an event.
“It was nice for the kids; I’m glad we could do something like this in our town,” Halajko said. “Hopefully, they keep doing it and it gets bigger.”
The continuation and expansion of the festival is exactly what Amaral, Parris and Kramer have in mind.
“We’re hoping to make this an annual event, and make it bigger and better next year, with the help of the businesses in Rehoboth,” Amaral said.
