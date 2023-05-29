Rehoboth heroism awards

Bernard Beauchemin, wearing a vest, suffered a cardiac arrest last winter while jogging in Rehoboth. George Lopes, on the right, was a bystander who called 911. Others in the photo include ambulance employees, firefighters and police involved in the rescue incident.

 Photo by MARY MURPHY

REHOBOTH — Bernard Beauchemin, a town resident, was out for a jog early last February when he suffered cardiac arrest.

George Lopes, who was on his way home from work, came across the collapsed jogger and promptly called 911, and that quick action along with the fast response of first responders are being credited with helping save Beauchemin’s life.