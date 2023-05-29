REHOBOTH — Bernard Beauchemin, a town resident, was out for a jog early last February when he suffered cardiac arrest.
George Lopes, who was on his way home from work, came across the collapsed jogger and promptly called 911, and that quick action along with the fast response of first responders are being credited with helping save Beauchemin’s life.
Beauchemin, Lopes and Rehoboth firefighters, police and Rehoboth Ambulance workers took part in a ceremony during last week’s selectmen’s meeting to celebrate Emergency Medical Services Week.
Lopes and the public safety personnel were recognized for their efforts.
“The resident is recovering very well,” said Mary Murphy, an EMT with the Rehoboth Ambulance Committee.
The ceremony was also held to spread awareness of sudden cardiac arrest, which is when a heart suddenly stops beating but can be resuscitated with CPR and defibrillation.
Representatives of the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Association were also present.
Heroism certificates and SCA Save pins were presented by the association to Lopes, and members of the Rehoboth Ambulance Committee, Rehoboth Fire Department and the Rehoboth Police Department involved in the jogger’s rescue.
They are Paramedics Sydney Bauman and Reuben Fischman; EMTs Sharon Estrella, Michelle Ingemi, and Lindsey Burnett; Fire Capt. Ken Marcotrigiano; Fire Lts. Richard Gonzalez and David Vickey; Firefighters Daniel Honeycut, John Paille, and TJ Sarrazin; Dispatcher Shayna Bennett; Patrolman Jeffrey Perry; and Police Sgt. Craig Forget.
A proclamation was also presented from the town recognizing EMS Week last week to highlight the value and accomplishments of EMS workers, including the thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education they undertake to learn life-saving skills.
This year’s theme was “EMS Week: Where Emergency Care Begins.”
“Emergency medical services is a vital public service,” the proclamation read by selectmen Chairman Fred “Skip” Vadnais said. “ Members of emergency medical services teams are ready to provide life-saving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“Access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury,” the proclamation adds. “Emergency Medical Services has grown to fill a gap by providing important, out of hospital care, including preventive medicine, follow-up care, and access to telemedicine.”
The EMS system includes Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), paramedics, firefighters, police, dispatchers, nurses, physicians, educators, administrators and trained members of the public.