REBOBOTH — Police K9 Edo’s nose knows how to follow the scent of a weapon.
He got to use his training in detecting gunpowder and explosives Wednesday morning when he helped Taunton police take a gun off the streets.
The gun was lost when it fell out of the holster of a motorcycle rider after he collided with a car on Plain Street in Taunton about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
Taunton Lt. Glen Jackson said in a statement that the Rehoboth K9 unit was called in after police searched the area but could not find the gun.
Edo and his handler, Officer David Aguiar, went into action about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and found the handgun in grass about 15 minutes after arriving on the scene.
“We are extremely grateful we could help out and keep our neighboring communities safe,” Rehoboth police said in a statement.
Edo, a 3-year-old Czech shepherd, has been working on the department for two years, since Chief James Trombetta obtained a grant to revive the department’s K9 unit.
The motorcyclist was injured and taken by ambulance to St. Luke Hospital in New Bedford. He told EMTs that his gun fell out of his holster when the collision occurred, Jackson said.
The motorcyclist has a license to carry the weapon which is also registered in his name, Jackson said.
No charges have been filed as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation, he said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
