Rehoboth K9 Edo with gun(2)

Rehoboth K9 Edo is pictured with a handgun he found Wednesday morning in Taunton following a motorcycle crash.

 REHOBOTH POLICE

REBOBOTH — Police K9 Edo’s nose knows how to follow the scent of a weapon.

He got to use his training in detecting gunpowder and explosives Wednesday morning when he helped Taunton police take a gun off the streets.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.