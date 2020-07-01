REHOBOTH -- One of two incumbents on the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee was swept out of office in the only official race in Tuesday's annual town election.
Anthony Arrigo lost his bid to retain his seat on the controversial school board but Richard Barrett kept his spot as challenger Aaron Morse was also elected. A fourth candidate, Ellen Corvi, joined Arrigo on the losing end.
In the four-way race for the two three-year terms, Morse took a race high 773 votes, and Barrett captured 684. Corvi came in third with 629 votes, and Arrigo last with 553 votes.
The ballot showed three candidates for two three-year selectmen seats: incumbents James Muri and David Perry Jr. along with Laura Dias Samsel. However, the latter withdrew after the ballots were printed. That apparently didn't mean too much to voters.
While the incumbents were elected, with Muri and Perry coincidentally both receiving 840 votes, Samsel managed to get 533 votes.
Residents had a narrow window to vote and only one polling location because of the virus.
A total of 1,369 or about 15 percent of the town's 9,579 registered voters cast votes, and most voted early by mail as town officials hoped.
The town clerk's office had sent out about 1,000 mail-in ballots, and those ballots actually exceeded the number who voted at last year's election, Town Clerk Laura Schwall said.
Voting was only from noon to 4 p.m. at the senior center, a sharp reduction in polling hours and down from the usual three polls because of the coronavirus.
Nobody officially ran for a five-year housing authority seat, and Stephen Silva received 11 write-in votes.
A nonbinding ballot question asked residents if they support a 35 mph speed limit on all unposted roads, and it passed 838 to 437.
The election had been postponed from April 7.
