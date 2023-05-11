REHOBOTH — Residents at Tuesday’s annual town meeting opposed a ban on the sale of small liquor bottles, with a majority agreeing with liquor store owners that the measure wouldn’t solve a litter problem.
The general bylaw proposal would have banned the sale of so-called “nip bottles,” which contain 100 milliliters or less of alcohol and have been targeted as a major contributor to litter everywhere.
After lengthy debate, the petition request was rejected 155 to 83.
Resident Jennifer LeComte of River Street, a member of the Keep Rehoboth Beautiful group, was the lead petitioner who spoke on town meeting floor for the ban.
Nips, single-serve alcohol containers, make up a good portion of litter in many communities, and that is the case in Rehoboth, LeComte said.
“Over the years the situation has become disturbing, seeing the sheer number of nips,” she said.
LeComte said she picked up about 4,000 nip bottles throughout town in a mere one month of collecting litter.
Thousands of the bottles are collected at town cleanups, she added.
“Keep Rehoboth Beautiful feels it’s necessary and needed to protect the beauty of the countryside,” LeComte said of the proposed ban.
Proponents of it argued that not only would litter be reduced, but drunken driving would as well because the ease of drinking the small bottles while driving without the high risk of being caught would be taken away.
“It will reduce drunk driving and make our streets safer for everyone,” LeComte said.
Litter also tends to get in waterways, she added.
Many nips are consumed near liquor stores, she contended.
“We’re not looking to hurt liquor stores in town,” LeComte said.
Aaron Morse, chair of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School Committee, said he agreed with the intentions of the ban.
“We have a major litter problem overall,” Morse said, but added he doubted the ban would work.
“My main argument against is prohibition doesn’t work,” Morse said. “We need to get a critical mass of area towns” to ban nips “to have an effect.”
Three representatives of local liquor stores argued against the measure.
“It’s certain if you ban the sale of nips, it won’t absolutely solve the problem,” said Mike Pacheco, who has owned Chartley Country Liquors for three decades. “They’ll continue to buy in Attleboro, Seekonk, Dighton. It will only hurt retailers in town.”
Pacheco also warned a ban would lead to customers buying larger quantities of liquor.
“Ban at the state level or it doesn’t work,” Pacheco said. “What about coffee cups, lottery tickets and water bottles?”
John Jackson, who owns the Liquor Basket with his wife, agreed.
“This ban will not fix” any problem, Jackson said. “People will simply drive a mile to Swansea or Seekonk, and we’ll lose customers completely.
“They’ll still throw trash out and it will wind up in the same spots. It will only hurt small businesses that pay taxes” and liquor license renewal fees.
The businessman suggested a solution of funding cleanups and launching ad campaigns against litter.
LeComte pointed out the state hasn’t added nips to the bottle bill, and blamed part of that on lobbying.
“Thousands are thrown out and a deposit won’t make a difference,” she said.
A growing number of communities in Massachusetts have decided to take action on their own, prohibiting nips. One recent ban in Chelsea has been very successful, advocates say.
“We think it’s time we added Rehoboth to this growing list,” LeComte said. “It’s time Rehoboth takes things in our own hands at the local level.”
Attleboro has tried twice unsuccessfully in recent years to ban nips. Mansfield also was unsuccessful with a similar proposal.
The ban wouldn’t have gone into effect until six months after the state Attorney General’s office would have approved the bylaw.