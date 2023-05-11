nips3

Discarded empty nip bottles litter a spot in Attleboro. Rehoboth has become the latest area community to reject a proposed ban on their sale.

 Photo by Kenneth Porter

REHOBOTH — Residents at Tuesday’s annual town meeting opposed a ban on the sale of small liquor bottles, with a majority agreeing with liquor store owners that the measure wouldn’t solve a litter problem.

The general bylaw proposal would have banned the sale of so-called “nip bottles,” which contain 100 milliliters or less of alcohol and have been targeted as a major contributor to litter everywhere.