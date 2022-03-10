REHOBOTH — Select board members are considering bringing another tax hike before voters to help pay for a new $305 million vocational school in Taunton.
Residents voted overwhelmingly against building a new Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School and a tax increase to pay for it at a special election Saturday.
A proposed tax increase via a debt exclusion from state tax-levy limiting law Proposition 2 1/2 was rejected 465-403, and the project was opposed in another ballot question, 613-257.
However, the school was narrowly approved by a majority of voters casting ballots Saturday in the seven communities overall that make up the school district. The vote was 3,353-3,047, or 52.4% voting yes.
Selectmen at their meeting this week discussed what steps to take next as budget cuts in school and town departments are likely without a tax hike to help pay for the new school.
“When the BP District sends us a capital assessment for our portion of the new facility, the town is obligated to pay it,” selectman Michael Deignan said. “Without the debt exclusion, the town will have to pay the additional charges out of its regular tax levy, which means the town will likely need to make cuts to its operating budget, or to the amount it pays to the DR Regional School District.”
Town Clerk Laura Schwall advised selectmen there is a 35-day window before another such ballot question can be brought before voters.
“It would not be possible, if we wanted to, to try another ballot vote at the same time as the April election” to save election costs, Deignan said.
The annual town election is April 5.
Board members ended up taking no action.
“The board may revisit this issue for the September or November elections,” Deignan said. “As our first payment is not for another year, and the first few payments are projected to be a small amount, we have time to address it.”
The estimated annual tax increase on the $402,000 average Rehoboth home would have been $100 for the 30-year bond, town officials said, with the biggest impact starting fiscal year 2025.
Turnout was just 870, or 8.8% of the town’s 9,840 registered voters, and local officials figure another election will have a larger turnout.
Member communities have to decide how to pay for the school, and their project costs are related to enrollment.
The school this year is educating 72 students from Rehoboth — about 5 percent of the school’s enrollment.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority is funding up to $125.5 million, or around 40%, of the project costs.
The $179.9 remainder will be shared by district communities.