REHOBOTH -- The town's senior center was destroyed by fire late Saturday afternoon.
The two-alarm blaze was reported a little after 5 p.m. at the building at 55 Bay State Road (Route 118).
The senior center quickly became engulfed in flames and the roof of the one-story building that also houses the Council on Aging collapsed.
Firefighters with the aid of water tankers were still fighting the fire early Saturday night.
Thick black smoke could be seen for miles -- even from Providence, and Seekonk public safety received phone calls from residents believing there was a fire in their town.
The fire was reported to have started in the back of the senior center where the kitchen and boiler are and spread within 10 minutes to the front of the structure.
Nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire as it is closed on weekends.
Plainville and other area fire departments sent tankers to assist.
Norton and Seekonk firefighters helped cover Rehoboth fire stations, and Mansfield firefighters covered the Norton station.
The senior center had served as one of three polling locations for elections in town until the polls were consolidated at Palmer River Elementary School for the Sept. 1 state primary and Nov. 3 general election.
The Sun Chronicle will have more information on this story on this website and in Monday's printed edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.