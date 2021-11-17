PROVIDENCE — Two men have been sentenced to prison for bilking scores of senior citizens, including a Rehoboth man, out of over $700,000 through a lottery scam.
Jason Wedderburn, 41, got 36 months and Kayan Kitson, 38, received 30 months for their roles in the scam, which targeted primarily senior citizens, the Rhode Island U.S. attorney’s office said Tuesday. Both men are from Jamaica.
The names of the victims were redacted from court documents. The Rehoboth man is about 80 years old.
He was contacted in 2019 and told he won $1.5 million in the lottery but had to pay taxes before he could claim his winnings, according to an affidavit filed by a U.S. Postal Inspector.
Over an eight-month period, the victim mailed cash, checks, gift cards and cellphones totaling $325,716 to the two defendants and other unidentified individuals.
Of that amount, the two defendants received $106,100 from him. The victim sent some of the funds by cash deposits at TD Bank branches in North Attleboro and East Providence.
The man was among 89 individuals throughout the country, including in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire, who were targeted by the two defendants, authorities said.
His daughter contacted Rehoboth police in June 2019 after she and his other children concluded their father had been defrauded.
Following their prison sentences, the two defendants will be on probation for three years.
Wedderburn was sentenced Tuesday and Kayan was sentenced last month.
They have been in custody since their arrest in Florida in August 2020.
They pleaded guilty in July in U.S. District Court in Providence to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.
An investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service determined that beginning in May 2018, Wedderburn and Kitson conspired with others in Jamaica and in the United States to defraud U.S. citizens through the lottery scam.
As part of the conspiracy, Wedderburn opened and controlled at least four bank accounts and Kitson opened at least one through which victim funds passed, according to prosecutors.
Members of the fraud ring then withdrew cash or transferred proceeds to other accounts controlled by members of the conspiracy, prosecutors said.
No lottery winnings were ever paid to any of the individuals contacted by the scammers.
The FBI assisted in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.