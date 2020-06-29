REHOBOTH — A 19-year-old resident has been arrested for allegedly raping a child under the age of 16.
Trevor Breckenridge was arrested about 4 p.m. Sunday at his home at 2 Roberts Road, Police Sgt. James Casey said.
Earlier in the day, an arrest warrant had been issued for Breckenridge.
The rape allegedly occurred Saturday at a home in the south end of town, Casey said. Following a tip, police located Breckenridge in his bedroom at his home and he was taken into custody without incident by Patrolman Mark Wetherell, Casey said.
Breckenridge was taken to the Rehoboth Police Station where he was booked. His bail was set at $10,040 and he was taken to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department jail in New Bedford.
Breckenridge will be arraigned at a later date on a charge of rape of a child under 16 by force.
