DRUG WEAPON SEIZURE

These drugs and weapons were seized at a U-Haul facility in Providence, police say. A Rehoboth man has been arrested and faces multiple charges.

 RI STATE POLICE

REHOBOTH — A local man has been arrested by a Rhode Island State Police drug task force following the seizure of numerous weapons and large quantities of drugs.

Justin Croke, 30, 118 Davis St., was arrested Tuesday by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, state police announced Wednesday.