REHOBOTH — A local man has been arrested by a Rhode Island State Police drug task force following the seizure of numerous weapons and large quantities of drugs.
Justin Croke, 30, 118 Davis St., was arrested Tuesday by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, state police announced Wednesday.
During an investigation, a stolen 9mm semi-automatic pistol, four AR-15 lower receivers without serial numbers (commonly known as ghost guns), one AR-15 upper receiver, three 30 round AR-15 extended magazines and two silencers were seized along with about 793 grams of fentanyl, 306 grams of cocaine, 54 grams of crack cocaine and $730 in cash, state police said.
The seizure and arrest were the result of an investigation initiated by the task force and the execution of a search warrant at the U-Haul Moving and Storage Facility at 35 Oxford St., Providence, police said.
Croke was arraigned in 6th Division Court, Providence, and ordered held without bail pending future court dates.
Narcotics charges include possession with the intent to deliver cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl.
Weapons charges include possession of firearms while committing a controlled substance violation, possession of a ghost gun, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of silencers, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and prohibited large capacity feeding devices.
The task force is comprised of state police and Providence, North Providence, Lincoln, Middletown, Bristol, and Narragansett police departments, as well as the federal Drug Enforcement Agency’s Providence District Office and Rhode Island National Guard Counterdrug Program.