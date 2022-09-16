REHOBOTH — Police arrested a local man and seized 250 pounds of marijuana, other suspected narcotics and $16,000 in cash after searching his home, prosecutors said Friday.
Michael Young, 37, of 50 Allens Lane, pleaded innocent in Taunton District Court to trafficking marijuana and possession of various narcotics with intent to distribute. His bail was set at $20,000 cash.
Young was arrested after police executed a search warrant about 10 a.m. Thursday and seized evidence consistent drug distribution, police said.
The warrant was the result of a three-month investigation into the alleged sale of illegal drugs at the home, according to police.
During a court hearing, Assistant District Attorney Kyle McPherson said authorities had Young under surveillance for about 2 ½ months.
During the investigation, police say they witnessed suspected drug customers arriving at Young’s home where he allegedly made sales in his garage or driveway.
In addition to the marijuana, the prosecutor said police seized 25 pounds of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 135 tables of alleged LSD and other alleged narcotics including suboxone and methamphetamine.
Police also seized a 12-guage shotgun. No charges were immediately filed in connection to the weapon.
Young’s lawyer did not immediately return a call from The Sun Chronicle for comment.
Assisting local police were members of the Seekonk police, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force.
Young is due back in court in November for a probable cause hearing.
