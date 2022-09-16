Michael Young evidence

Rehboth police display evidence seized from the home of Michael Young on Thursday.

 photo couresy of REHOBOTH POLICE

REHOBOTH — Police arrested a local man and seized 250 pounds of marijuana, other suspected narcotics and $16,000 in cash after searching his home, prosecutors said Friday.

Michael Young, 37, of 50 Allens Lane, pleaded innocent in Taunton District Court to trafficking marijuana and possession of various narcotics with intent to distribute. His bail was set at $20,000 cash.

