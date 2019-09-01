REHOBOTH — A local man faces several charges including driving drunk with a minor in the vehicle following a crash Saturday.
Rehoboth police received a call of a motor vehicle crash in the area of 34 Elm St. around 8:30 p.m. The caller stated that the vehicle had flipped over and that there were two people still in the vehicle, according to a release from police on Sunday.
Upon arrival at the scene by first responders, the operator of the vehicle and a young juvenile passenger had managed to get out of the overturned vehicle.
An investigation of the crash showed that the vehicle was traveling northeast on Elm Street at an extremely high rate of speed, police said. The vehicle first struck a large stone wall that is part of the bridge on Elm Street and destroyed a 6-by-7-foot section of the wall before continuing another 100 feet. The vehicle then struck a light post and a large boulder.
The vehicle hit the boulder so hard, it threw it approximately 45 feet and caused the car to flip over and travel another 37 feet on its roof before coming to rest, police said.
After detecting signs of impairment, officers conducted an investigation of the operator which included standardized field sobriety tests.
The driver, Nuno Alves 42, of Rehoboth, was placed in custody and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, child endangerment while operating under the influence, operating to endanger, and marked lanes violation.
Alves was transported to an area hospital for injuries and later released for booking. He was later released on $540 bail and is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 3 in Taunton District Court.
The juvenile passenger was also transported to an area hospital by Rehoboth Ambulance for evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.