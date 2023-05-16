REBOBOTH -- A 30-year-old local man died after the pickup truck he was driving struck a tree on Pine Street Monday shortly after midnight.
The victim, identified as Christopher Frank, was pronounced dead after he was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in the 12:15 a.m. crash, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said Tuesday.
Frank was driving a 2022 Ford F150 pickup truck on Pine Street in the area of Walker Street when the vehicle went off the road at a curve and struck a tree, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
First responders were called to the scene by the vehicle’s emergency onboard crash detection system.
When they arrived, rescue workers immediately began cardiopulmonary resuscitation and rushed him to the hospital, Miliote said.
No other vehicles or individuals were involved in the incident, Miliote said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state and local police.
