Rehoboth fire truck

REBOBOTH -- A 30-year-old local man died after the pickup truck he was driving struck a tree on Pine Street Monday shortly after midnight.

The victim, identified as Christopher Frank, was pronounced dead after he was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in the 12:15 a.m. crash,  the Bristol County district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.