REHOBOTH – An alleged repeat drunken driver faces new charges for allegedly hitting a utility pole and driving away to his home nearby.
Joseph Vassalotti, 65, was arrested after 7 p.m. Tuesday in connection with the crash in the area of 51 Allens Lane, police said.
Vassalotti faces charges of drunken driving third offense, driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, police added.
His pickup truck was found about 1,000 feet away in a driveway of his home at 28 Allens Lane, allegedly with damage consistent with the crash, police said.
Vassalotti was arrested after a subsequent investigation by officers Arthur Beaudoin and Gilbert Lima.
