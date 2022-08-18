ATTLEBORO — A Rehoboth man is being held on charges of telephoning a threat to Police Chief Kyle Heagney’s voicemail while free on bail for allegedly threatening other law enforcement officials.
Glen H. Lemar, 47, of 28 Park St., pleaded innocent Wednesday and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Wednesday in Attleboro District Court.
Lemar allegedly left the message on the police chief’s voicemail about 5:15 a.m. Aug. 15. He faces charges of threatening to commit a crime and intimidation.
Lemar’s bail on pending cases was revoked and he could be held for up to four months without bail before trial if a judge finds he is a danger.
He already faces a charge of disturbing the peace for allegedly going to the Attleboro home of a Norton police officer in December 2019.
In addition, he faces charges of assaulting a court officer in Attleboro District Court and disturbing a court proceeding in February 2021.
The case was transferred to Taunton District Court and is scheduled for trial next month.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.