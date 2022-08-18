james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO — A Rehoboth man is being held on charges of telephoning a threat to Police Chief Kyle Heagney’s voicemail while free on bail for allegedly threatening other law enforcement officials.

Glen H. Lemar, 47, of 28 Park St., pleaded innocent Wednesday and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Wednesday in Attleboro District Court.

