REHOBOTH -- A homeowner was rescued by firefighters late Sunday afternoon after being trapped and injured 25 feet up in a tree that he was working on which had been damaged in last week's storm.
Firefighters responded to Agricultural Avenue just south of Tremont Street (Route 118) at about 4:30 p.m. for a report of someone trapped in a tree.
"On arrival they discovered a man approximately 25 feet up in a tree who was removing a six-inch limb when it folded over and pinned his arm," Fire Chief Frank Barresi said.
Firefighters using a ladder truck, harnesses and a chain saw were able to safely and efficiently remove the limb, freeing the victim, Barresi said.
The victim, who was in his late 50s but whose name wasn't released, suffered a possible broken arm, the fire chief said.
The resident was guided down the fire truck ladder, Barresi said, and turned over to Rehoboth EMS for treatment and transport to Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
He credited the firefighters for their "excellent skill and care" while performing the rescue.
During last week's nor'easter, several thousand local homes and businesses lost electricity after trees and limbs fell throughout town from the strong winds.
The fire chief has some advice for homeowners cleaning up from the storm's aftermath.
"If you can’t reach it without a ladder call a professional," Barresi said. "Doing tree work with ladders never ends well."
