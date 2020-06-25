REHOBOTH -- The victim of a fiery fatal motorcycle accident Tuesday night on Interstate 495 in Raynham has been identified.
Scott Ousley, 23, of Rehoboth, was killed in the crash, state police said.
Ousley was driving a motorcycle on Interstate 495 South when it slammed into the back of a dump truck hauling asphalt shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
The motorcycle became engulfed in flames and Ousley was declared dead at the scene, state police said.
Prior to the crash, the motorcycle was seen swerving in and out of travel lanes at an extremely high rate of speed, state police said.
The accident near the Route 138 exit closed part of the highway for hours.
