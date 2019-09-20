SWANSEA — A Rehoboth man was killed Thursday while working at a tree-cutting job in Swansea.
Swansea police said 28-year-old Taylor Bowen of Rehoboth died after being struck by a limb while he worked in a bucket truck lift.
Police said they got a 911 call about 10:43 a.m. for a man injured at 40 Deborah Lane.
“When officers arrived they discovered an unconscious male who had been working in the bucket of a tree truck when he was injured by a tree limb,” police said in a press release.
“He was lowered from the bucket and bystanders began CPR. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital by Swansea ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.”
The incident is being investigated by Swansea Police detectives, State Police detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Bowen’s Facebook page said he was the owner and operator of Taylor Tree in Rehoboth.
He attended Dighton-Rehoboth Regional Schools, St. Raphael Accademy, and Pendleton School.
The Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health said tree-cutting accidents are all too common.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Taylor,” MassCOSH’s Executive Director Jodi Sugerman-Brozan said in a statement.
“We have lost too many workers to tree-related deaths and have worked directly with their devastated loved ones. We must ensure every safety measure is used while on the job to prevent any more tree workers from losing their life on the job — they save lives.”
