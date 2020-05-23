REHOBOTH -- A 19-year-old resident was arrested after flying down Winthrop Street (Route 44) at a clocked 111 mph, police said.
Sgt. James Casey was traveling west on the road about 8:15 p.m. Friday when he observed a Honda Accord traveling eastbound at an extremely high rate of speed, police said, adding the speed was confirmed by a mounted radar unit to be 111 mph in a posted 50 mph speed limit.
Casey attempted to pull the vehicle over and a short chase ensued that ended when the Honda attempted to turn into the driveway of a Dighton home but missed the driveway and drove over the front lawn, police said.
Raymond Zincone Jr., 19, of Rehoboth was arrested and charged with failure to stop for police, operation of a motor vehicle as to endanger and speeding.
He was released on personal recognizance, and is due to appear in Taunton District Court June 16.
