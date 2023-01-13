REHOBOTH — A local man has been sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to child rape charges, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Friday.
Trevor Breckenridge, 21, was sentenced last week by Fall River Superior Court Judge Raffi Yessayan to serve a 7- to 10-year prison term followed by three years’ probation, according to Quinn.
Breckenridge pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and abuse of a child related to the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in June 2020. The defendant was known to the victim through a friend and was strangled during the assault, according to the district attorney’s office.
While free on $5,000 cash bail while the case was pending, he was arrested and charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 for allegedly groping a woman. His bail was revoked and he was sent to jail, according to the district attorney’s office.
That case is pending in Taunton District Court.
“The defendant took advantage of his position of trust to violently assault the victim. After being released on bail on this case he assaulted another female victim,” Quinn said in a statement. “He needs to be kept off the streets to protect female victims and society.”
Breckenridge must also register as a sex offender.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Gillian Kirsch.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.