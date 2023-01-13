fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

REHOBOTH — A local man has been sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to child rape charges, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Friday.

Trevor Breckenridge, 21, was sentenced last week by Fall River Superior Court Judge Raffi Yessayan to serve a 7- to 10-year prison term followed by three years’ probation, according to Quinn.

