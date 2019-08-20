REHOBOTH — A local mother faces charges she was driving while almost three times the legal limit for intoxication with her 3-year-old daughter in the car.
Lia Winslow, 22, pleaded innocent Monday in Taunton District Court to drunken driving and child endangerment while drunken driving.
She was freed on her own recognizance and is due back in court next month.
Police were called at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday to 220 Winthrop St. for a report that Winslow left the home in her car with her daughter while intoxicated.
Police searched for the vehicle before they discovered it in the driveway at 220 Winthrop St. almost an hour later.
Winslow took a portable breath-alcohol test that revealed she was almost three times the legal limit for intoxication, police said. Portable breath tests are not admissible as evidence in court.
Police say they obtained a written statement from a witness.
Winslow is due in court next month for a pretrial conference.
