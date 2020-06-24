REHOBOTH -- A 23-year-old Rehoboth man was killed late Tuesday night in a fiery motorcycle crash with a dump truck on Interstate 495 in Raynham that closed part of the highway for hours, state police said.
The accident was reported about 11:10 p.m. on Interstate 495 South near the Route 138 exit in Raynham.
Preliminary investigation indicates the cyclist driving a 2016 Yamaha YZFR1 motorcycle rear-ended a 2004 commercial dump truck hauling asphalt, state police said.
As a result, the motorcycle became engulfed in flames and the motorcycle driver was declared dead at the scene.
Prior to the crash, the motorcycle was seen swerving in and out of travel lanes at an extremely high rate of speed, police said.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The southbound side of I-495 was closed for about 3 1/2 hours. All southbound traffic was detoured to the Exit 8 off ramp and re-entered I-495 South via the exit's on ramp.
The crash remains under investigation by Troop D of the Massachusetts State Police along with the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, Bristol County State Police Detective Unit and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section.
Troopers were assisted on scene by MassDOT and the Raynham fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.