REHOBOTH -- Work is being done in town to alleviate power failures.
National Grid, the town's utility provider, will be working on Reynolds Avenue, going towards town hall and Dighton.
Utility workers will be working on major access roads to upgrade the wiring system to hopefully prevent future power failures.
National Grid will be using a diamond shape type wire that will not allow tree limbs to hang on the wires.
Not all roads will be done, and the utility will also be working to trim back tree limbs to keep them away from the power lines.
Worries over water quality
Rehoboth Fish Warden/Harbor Master William Dalpe informed selectmen and residents at last week's selectmen meeting that Bristol County Water Authority along with Save the Bay are concerned with the water quality of the pond off Reed Street and are looking to remove the Shad Pond Dam there.
There will be many meetings and public hearings to keep the residents aware of what is going on with the project, town officials say.
The work likely won't start until a few years at the earliest.
