REHOBOTH — The town now has a location for pet owners to donate and get food, treats and items such as toys, collars and leashes.
A local Girl Scout with Troop 494, Noelle Blais, 14, has spent many hours planning a pet pantry as part of a Scout project for her Silver Award.
The Rehoboth Pet Pantry is a take-and-leave shed filled with pet supplies for people in need, along the lines of those “little libraries” that have popped up in many communities.
"The pantry will be open anytime so people can go at night if they’re embarrassed of being seen in the daylight," Blais said.
The Rehoboth Highway Department recently transported the pantry from Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School to the Rehoboth Animal Shelter at 148 Peck St.
Students in the high school’s CTE program constructed the pantry.
“I painted the pantry blue with white trim,” Blais said, adding she also recently added final details that include shelves, a peg board for leashes and collars, signs, and some other smaller things.
"I decided on the pet pantry as my project because I love animals and I thought this was a good way to benefit the community and the animals, as well as the animal shelter since they can use it," Blais said.
Blais just graduated eighth grade at Beckwith Middle School, and is heading into high school at Lincoln School in Providence.
The Girl Scout cadet has worked toward her Silver Award with a mentor, Rob Johnson. The award involves about 50 hours of work for something sustainable for the community.
A bingo night, Blais said, was a huge success, and more donations came in after that event for the project.
"The pantry is mostly filled but there is still some room left," Blais said. The "majority of my donations are dog food so I don’t have a lot of cat food. I did have a fundraising event in May, which gave me a lot of donations."
A community opening of the pantry is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
“Everyone is invited,” Blais said.