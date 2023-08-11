Rehoboth Pet Pantry

This new pet pantry in Rehoboth is Noelle Blais’ Girl Scout project.

 Friends of Rehoboth Animal Shelter

REHOBOTH — The town now has a location for pet owners to donate and get food, treats and items such as toys, collars and leashes.

A local Girl Scout with Troop 494, Noelle Blais, 14, has spent many hours planning a pet pantry as part of a Scout project for her Silver Award.