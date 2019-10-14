REHOBOTH — On Wednesday, residents can learn more about the Oct. 29 special fall town meeting, which will include a controversial request for more funding for the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District.
A public forum on the town meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the senior center at 55 Bay State Road (Route 118).
The forum is part of the regular selectmen’s meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., and selectmen will review the warrant.
The school district has faced a shortfall that threatened to cancel school sports and led to the temporary elimination of four administrative positions.
Finance committee members are expected at the forum and school representatives have been invited.
The session will be televised on local cable TV access Channel 9.
In another matter pertaining to the town meeting, the town clerk’s office at town hall is holding a special voter registration for it from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, which is the last date to register.
Voter registration may also be done during regular business hours at the town clerk’s office, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Potential voters may also register online at www.RegisterToVoteMA.com or by picking up a voter registration application at the Rehoboth Post Office, senior center, or town hall. The forms need to be postmarked by Friday, Oct. 18, and received by the town clerk’s office no later than Oct. 25.
If you are not sure if you are registered to vote, you may check your voter status on the Secretary of State’s website at: www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.
If your registration indicates your voter status as inactive, contact the clerk’s office. Should voters have questions, they should call the town clerk’s office Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at 508 252-6502, Ext. 3109 or 3110.
The town meeting is Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.
Anyone who will be 18 years of age or over by Oct. 29 may register to vote.
