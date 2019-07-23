REHOBOTH — A Pawtucket man faces drunken driving charges after another motorist called police and reported she had to drive off the road to avoid a collision, police said Tuesday.
The suspect, 56-year-old Jose Abreu, faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol (second offense), driving to endanger and failing to drive within marked lanes.
The other driver reported an erratic driver crossed the center line and nearly collided with her car about 4:40 p.m. Monday on Tremont Street.
Officer Gil Lima responded to the area and located the suspect just over the line in Seekonk. Lima said he witnessed erratic driving and another near collision before stopping the car on Central Avenue in Seekonk with the help of Seekonk police.
