REHOBOTH — A 55-year-old Swansea man was arrested for drunken driving after police said he caused damage at a Route 6 business Saturday.
Police responded at about 4 p.m. to Dicky’s Clam Shack at 14 Fall River Ave. (Route 6) for a report of a motor vehicle crash.
Patrolwoman Kandice LaGue spoke with the manager of Dicky’s and a second witness to the crash, learning Ronald Wright, 55, of Swansea, was driving a GMC Sierra when he made a left into the parking area of the business, striking a sign on the edge of the property line, Sgt. James Casey said, adding Wright then backed into a parked vehicle.
LaGue said she observed signs and symptoms of intoxication due to the consumption of alcohol, and administered field sobriety tests, Casey said.
Wright was taken into custody without incident.
Wright was released on personal recognizance, and is due to appear Tuesday in Taunton District Court on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and destruction of property under $1,200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.