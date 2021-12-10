REHOBOTH -- Police arrested a suspect Friday in a robbery at Rehoboth Wine and Spirits on Route 44 earlier this week.
The suspect, Rafael Gonzalez, 52, of Rehoboth, was arrested in Boston on a warrant charging him with armed robbery while masked, police said in a news release.
Gonzalez allegedly entered the store at 537 Winthrop St. Sunday afternoon and engaged the clerk in conversation before grabbing a bottle of Hennessey cognac and placing it on the checkout counter, according to police.
He then allegedly threatened the clerk with a black pipe and demanded cash. However, he left with the cognac when the clerk refused to give him any money, police said.
In an effort to identify the robber, who was masked, police posted a store security camera photo on the department’s Facebook page.
Police were dispatched to the store about 5 p.m. Sunday. A subsequent investigation led to police obtaining the arrest warrant Thursday in Taunton District Court.
The investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with additional information to call Detective Paul McGovern at 508-252-3722 ext.1135.
