REHOBOTH -- The town's police chief helped nab a 21-year-old motorcyclist who led him on a chase into Seekonk before crashing into a vehicle, police said.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, Chief James Trombetta saw a KTM 530EX motorcycle with a Rhode Island license plate traveling west on Winthrop Street (Route 44) in the area of New Street, Sgt. James Casey said in a media release.
"As the motorcycle went through the intersection the operator accelerated and (the chief) observed the front tire of the motorcycle lift off the ground," Casey said.
Trombetta attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the driver refused and continued traveling west, Casey said.
At the intersection of routes 44 and 118, the motorcycle cut through the parking lots of Cumberland Farms and the Exxon gas station in an attempt to elude the police chief. After exiting the gas station, the motorcyclist continued into Seekonk, where he crashed into a vehicle, Casey said.
The driver, identified as Hector Nieves Medina, 21, of Pawtucket, was found to be operating an unregistered motorcycle and wasn't licensed to ride a motorcycle, Casey added.
Medina was charged with failure to stop for police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unlawfully attaching a number plate, operating to endanger and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
After Medina was taken to the Rehoboth Police Station for booking, he was released on personal recognizance and arraigned Friday morning in Taunton District Court.
Trombetta was assisted by Patrolmen Scott Sousa, Louis DiBacco, Mark Wetherell and Casey.
