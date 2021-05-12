REHOBOTH — The police department will soon have a four-legged officer hitting the streets.
K9 Edo, a 14-month-old Czech shepherd, and his human partner, Officer David Aguiar, are currently training at the K9 police academy.
Deputy Police Chief Mark Rossi said they are learning how to track criminal suspects and missing persons.
After they complete that training, they will learn how to detect gunpowder and explosive devices, Rossi said.
The police department will become the fourth in The Sun Chronicle coverage area to have a four-legged cop or two to bolster the roster. Seekonk has two police dogs and Mansfield and Foxboro each of one.
In addition, area police departments call upon the state police and the Bristol and Norfolk county sheriff’s departments for K9 assistance.
The town had a police dog several years ago. Police Chief James Trombetta obtained a K9 Unit Establishment grant from the Stanton Foundation so it could get another one.
The private foundation supports K9 programs throughout the country. The grant pays for the cost of the dog and training.
Edo comes from the Czech Republic, according to police.
Municipal police department K9 programs rely on donations for support.
Anyone who would like to make a donation towards the Rehoboth unit can contact Aguiar at 508-252-3722 ext. 1164.
