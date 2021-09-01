REHOBOTH — The town once again has a four-legged crime fighter in the ranks of the police department.
K9 Edo, a 17-month-old Czech shepherd and his handler, Officer David Aguiar, graduated two weeks ago from the Rhode Island K9 Academy. where they underwent a rigorous 540-hour, 14-week training course.
Aguiar and Edo received training on obedience, handler protection, evidence searches, area searches, building searches and tracking criminal suspects and missing persons.
“Officer Aguiar and Edo look forward to serving and protecting the residents of the town of Rehoboth,” police said in a statement.
Other area police departments with K9 units include Seekonk, which has two dogs, and Mansfield and Foxboro, which each have one.
In addition, many police departments in the area also rely on state police and the Bristol and Norfolk county sheriff’s departments for K9 help.
Rehoboth had a police dog several years ago. Police Chief James Trombetta revived the unit after he obtained a grant from the Stanton Foundation.
The private foundation supports K9 programs throughout the country. The grant pays for the cost of the dog and training.
Massachusetts-Vest-A-Dog, a non-profit organization in Walpole that supports police K9s with training, dogs, bullet-proof vests and other equipment, donated a dog crate for Edo.
Municipal police department K9 programs rely on donations for support.
Anyone who would like to make a donation toward the Rehoboth unit can contact Aguiar at 508-252-3722 ext. 1164.
