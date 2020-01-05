REHOBOTH — A local woman was arrested Friday night and charged with drunken driving.
Police received reports at about 9:15 p.m. of a vehicle off of the road and in a ditch off Winthrop Street (Route 44). Police located the vehicle and driver in the parking lot near 164 Winthrop St., Sgt. Brian Ramos said.
Following a roadside investigation it was determined the driver, Tara Dwyer, 22, of Rehoboth and Pawtucket had been driving under the influence of alcohol, Ramos said.
Dwyer was charged with OUI liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. She was later released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.