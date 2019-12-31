REHOBOTH — Two people were arrested in recent days on drunken driving charges in town, one a repeat offender, the other who also faces other charges.
Police at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday received a 911 call reporting a vehicle driving erratically on Slater Street.
“The caller reported the vehicle was traveling on wrong side of the roadway and in and out of its lane,” Police Sgt. Brian Ramos said. “The witness was able to signal for the vehicle to pull over and reported the vehicle was stopped on at the corner of Brander Road and Slater Street.”
Police conducted a roadside investigation and determined Jennifer Gousie, 49, of Rehoboth, had been operating her vehicle under the influence of liquor, Ramos said.
Gousie was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, second offense, and driving to endanger. She was later released on personal recognizance and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.
Also, local police about 1:30 a.m. Saturday observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on Route 44 at 60 mph in a posted 45 mph zone.
Officer Gil Lima stopped the vehicle and “ he immediately detected an odor of intoxicating liquor and observed signs of impairment,” Sgt. Richard Shailor said.
Lima and Shailor were assisted by Officer Adam Brown during a roadside investigation, which included field sobriety tests.
The driver, Kevin Mayo, 33, of Taunton, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, and speeding.
The last arrest involved police assigned to the targeted enforcement of impaired drivers as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
These shifts were funded by a grant received from the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s (EOPSS) Office of Grants and Research (OGR) to increase the number of impaired driving patrols during the holiday season.
