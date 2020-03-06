REHOBOTH -- Local police arrested two women on drunken driving and other charges Thursday night.
Shortly after 9 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of 175 Bay State Road for a report of a vehicle that had struck a utility pole near a cemetery.
Police located the vehicle but the driver had fled, Sgt. Richard Shailor said.
After getting a description of the female driver from witnesses, officers searched the area and Sgt. James Casey located the alleged driver a short distance away, Shailor said.
Angela Manning, 38, of Rehoboth, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, a marked lanes violation and speeding.
Earlier Thursday night, about 6:45 p.m., Casey stopped a car for speeding on Fall River Avenue (Route 6).
Analia Araujo, 41, of East Providence, was subsequently given a field sobriety test, brought to the police station and booked on charges of driving under the influence of liquor, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, and speeding. She was released on personal recognizance.
