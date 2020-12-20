REHOBOTH — Local police have recovered a stolen trailer and several thousand dollars of stolen contractor tools in Taunton and a suspect from that city was arrested.
The trailer and its contents had been stolen Tuesday night from a construction site on Bliss Street in Rehoboth, Rehoboth Police Sgt. Brian Ramos said, adding the owner of the tools and trailer estimated the loss at about $18,000.
Rehoboth police Thursday received information the trailer was possibly located at a home on School Street in Taunton.
Town detectives responded to that location and recovered the trailer and numerous stolen tools and equipment inside, Ramos said.
After further investigation, detectives learned additional stolen tools and equipment may be located in a local storage facility, and Friday their investigation led them to a storage facility on Chandler Street in Taunton where they executed a search warrant, he said.
Inside a storage unit detectives recovered additional stolen tools and equipment that were stolen with the trailer.
Kevin Brown, 32, of Taunton, was taken into custody by Rehoboth Detective Scott Sousa as part of the investigation.
Brown is due to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rehoboth Police Detective Scott Sousa at 508-252-3722.
