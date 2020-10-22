REHOBOTH — Police responded to a so-called “swatting” incident late Thursday morning where it was reported a suicidal man had a firearm.
Local and Swansea police responded just before noon to a home in the south end of town.
At the scene, Rehoboth Police Chief James Trombetta spoke with the suspect’s wife via a Ring Doorbell.
“It was proved a short time later that the suspect was at work out of town and that the call was a hoax,” Sgt. Norman Todd said. “The subject of the investigation and his wife had no knowledge of the hoax.”
