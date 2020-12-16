REHOBOTH -- A 51-year-old man is accused with another man of posing as power company workers in order to enter and steal a safe from the home of an elderly couple.
Sonny George of Dedham faces larceny charges in Taunton District Court and police are seeking to identify two of his alleged accomplices.
George was arrested on a warrant with the help of Dedham police Tuesday in connection with the Nov. 3 crime.
George and the other man allegedly told the couple they needed to check the fuse panel in the basement of the home and discuss some upcoming construction in the area that may affect their power service.
While the unidentified man went to the basement of the home with the elderly woman, George allegedly remained upstairs with her husband and distracted his attention to the rear of the home, police said.
At this time, police believe a third suspect entered the home and stole a large safe from the bedroom.
After several minutes, police said, the homeowners became suspicious and began to question the suspects. The suspects then left in a dark SUV in an unknown direction.
The homeowners later contacted the police to report the suspicious behavior and subsequently noticed their safe was missing.
Detective Paul McGovern led the investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for George.
In addition to larceny in a building, George faces charges of entering a dwelling for felony by false pretenses and conspiracy.
George is currently being held as a fugitive from justice for pending charges in another state.
Police recommend residents ask for credentials when anyone claims to be a utility worker or town employee and to call police if they have any doubts about their identity.
The investigation into the theft is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact McGovern at 508-252-3722 ext. 1135.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.