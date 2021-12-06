REHOBOTH — Police say a man fled a Route 44 liquor store with an $80 bottle of Hennessy cognac over the weekend after a clerk refused his demand for cash.
Police released photographs of the suspect in the theft about 4:40 p.m. Sunday at Rehoboth Wine and Spirits at 537 Winthrop St. (Rt. 44) and are asking the public for help identifying him.
The man entered the liquor store and spoke with the clerk about the Hennessy before returning to the counter with a bottle, Sgt. James Casey said.
When he approached the counter he showed a black pipe and told the clerk to give him the money from the cash drawer but left when she refused his demand, Casey said.
The man wore a mask common during the pandemic, a dark colored hat and sweatshirt and jeans.
Anyone with any information on the theft or the man is urged to call police at 508-252-3722.
