REHOBOTH — Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying a man going through a property on Homestead Avenue last Saturday.
A security video captured the man on the property about 3:30 a.m. and police have released images of the man.
Deputy Police Chief Mark Rossi said the man is believed to have entered an unlocked car but did not take anything.
He urged people to lock their car doors, noting that police have investigated incidents where thieves will seek out unlocked vehicles and avoid locked ones.
If anyone can identify the person in the images contact police at 508-252-3722.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.