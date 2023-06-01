DIGHTON -- Nathaniel Wheeler of Rehoboth is the valedictorian and Hayden Bessette of Rehoboth is the salutatorian of the Class of 2023 at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.

Wheeler received the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Book Award and was a member of student government.

