DIGHTON -- Nathaniel Wheeler of Rehoboth is the valedictorian and Hayden Bessette of Rehoboth is the salutatorian of the Class of 2023 at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.
Wheeler received the Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Book Award and was a member of student government.
During his time at D-R, he was also captain of the D-R soccer team, which reached the MIAA Round of 8 in the state tournament in his junior year. This year the team reached the Round of 16.
Wheeler also participated in winter and spring track during his four years at D-R.
He will be attending the University of Connecticut this fall, where he will major in electrical engineering. He’s hoping to study abroad in Europe.
Bessette took 12 Advanced Placement classes during his time at D-R and received the Rensselaer Medal.
He participated in student government and was a member of the High Five Club.
Bessette was captain of the baseball team on which he played for three years. During his junior year, the team won the South Coast Conference and made it to the Final Four in the state tournament.
Throughout high school, Bessette played basketball, golf and football.
If all that wasn’t enough to keep him busy, he worked at a country club and as a delivery driver in addition to being a sales associate at a car dealership.
This fall, Bessette will attend Northeastern University in Boston where he will be in a combined computer science and business administration major.
