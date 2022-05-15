REHOBOTH — Residents nearly unanimously supported a $33.6 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 at Saturday afternoon’s annual town meeting that featured a new venue and other changes.
About 150 residents turned out to the four-hour meeting held in the Museum Building at the town’s new Francis Farm campus.
The $33.6 million represents a $1 million or 3.2% hike over this year’s spending.
Town government accounts for $11.9 million, about a $438,000 or 3.8% increase.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional schools take up $20.4 million, a $606,000 or 3% jump.
Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical High School in Taunton is getting $1.19 million, just under 6% more, and Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton, $170,000.
There were numerous other money requests approved on the 37-article warrant, including building and equipment items.
A total of $318,000 will pay for four new police cruisers, a used truck for the fire department, and wood chipper for the forestry department.
On the education side, $225,000 for D-R schools includes removing asbestos tiles in Beckwith Middle School.
Voters also supported a payment in lieu of taxes agreement for a solar project on eight acres at 297 Winthrop St., which will yield $14,292 a year. It’s the sixth solar project in town.
Residents, after some discussion, backed turning the elected stormwater officer into a post appointed by selectmen.
“I’m always leery of something that takes the power from voters and puts it in the hands of a few,” resident Ronald Whittemore said.
Selectman Michael Deignan explained it has been difficult at times to get someone to run for the position, which is being temporarily filled by Joseph Nunes, who is the only candidate for the post in the special June 11 election. The previous stormwater officer, David Perry, resigned when he also resigned as a selectman.
The position requires certain skills that necessitate it being appointed as the treasurer-collector was switched to last year, Deignan said, noting more intense regulations. The change will require state approval and likely take nearly two years before going into effect, Deignan said. The unpaid part-time post will have to become paid as well, he added.
Several zoning and general bylaw changes were approved, including ones that enhance communication between the cemetery commission and land developers to assure proper preservation of historic burial grounds.
Also backed was amending the bylaw for scenic roads, of which the town has about a dozen. The bylaw protects trees and stone walls along such roads, and signs are planned for the designated roadways.
Several items on the warrant were delayed from past town meetings to expedite those meetings during the pandemic. Also, there was no fall town meeting.
Besides being the first town meeting at Francis Farm, there was another key change as residents used new electronic voting devices for the first time.