REHOBOTH -- Residents have approved creating a facilities maintenance department but opposed a new facility for the forestry department.
A total of 82 voters turned out Tuesday night for a two-hour town meeting at Francis Farm.
Voters appropriated $345,748 to supplement this fiscal year's budget, with most of the funds for wages and salaries.
About $240,000 is earmarked for facility maintenance personnel: superintendent ($70,000), two other full-time employees ($100,641) and three part-time workers ($70,000) -- and that led to extended debate.
While the town has had a facilities person for many years, with the recent addition of the new town hall and the acquisition of the 42-acre Francis Farm complex and its numerous buildings, selectmen felt a full-time facilities department was needed to not only maintain the buildings but also the grounds.
After investing nearly $4 million in acquisition and upgrades among those buildings and others, Selectman Michael Deignan said the facilities couldn't be allowed to deteriorate.
A request for $290,000 for a new 2,500-square-foot garage on Peck Street for the relocation of the forestry department was tabled after much discussion.
Several residents didn't want to see the structure moved near the animal shelter at 148 Peck St.
Town officials countered that forestry and animal shelter personnel work close together and share the same department head -- Robert Johnson. Having both departments together would have made it easier for him, they added.
Voters contended the original plan was to sell the old town hall property on Peck Street, so it didn't make sense to move a new structure to that location.
Another $45,000 was backed for a special ambulance vehicle for the fire department to be used for rescues in off-road locations.
