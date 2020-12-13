REHOBOTH — Residents have been receiving scam calls from Amazon and Apple which appear to be originating from a Rehoboth telephone number.
The town has posted a notice on its website, www.town.rehoboth.ma.us, from the Federal Trade Commission about the situation.
In one version of the scam, a recorded message says it’s Amazon. The message says there’s something wrong with your account. It could be a suspicious purchase, a lost package, or an order they can’t fulfill. In another twist on the scam, a recorded message says there’s been suspicious activity in your Apple iCloud account.
In both scenarios, the scammers ask the person to press 1 to speak with someone, or they give a phone number to call.
“Don’t do either. It’s a scam. They’re trying to steal your personal information, like your account password or your credit card number,” said Alvaro Puig, a consumer education specialist with the FTC. “If you get an unexpected call or message about a problem with any of your accounts, hang up.”
If you think there may actually be a problem with one of your accounts, contact the company using a phone number or website you know is real.
And if you do get a call you think is a scam, report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
