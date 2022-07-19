REHOBOTH -- Residents will be deciding at a special town meeting Aug. 6 whether to withdraw the local elementary and middle schools from the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District and have the town take them over.
Residents can learn more about the proposal at a forum Thursday to be held by the K-8 Withdrawal Study Committee.
The session is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Francis Hall/Council on Aging building at Francis Farm, 27 Francis Farm Road.
Committee members will present reasons why they support the withdrawal and answer questions.
The committee is comprised of citizen volunteers who have spent considerable time over the past year researching whether it would be in Rehoboth's best interest to separate grades K-8 from the regional district shared with Dighton.
Rehoboth officials for years have battled with D-R school officials over different matters, principally involving finances, and lawsuits have been filed.
Local control of town schools -- Palmer River Elementary School and Beckwith Middle School -- has been advocated by various officials and residents.
School officials don't want to see a breakup and question the financial and educational impact of a withdrawal.
Such a restructuring would not take effect for awhile because of all the work that would be required.
Another school committee would also have to be formed, with the regional committee still overseeing the high school, which is in North Dighton.
"We have been working diligently since last summer to gather information for the voters," withdrawal committee members said in a statement, adding they "encourage voters to educate themselves to make an informed decision when voting on this important issue."
The decision was earmarked for previous town meetings but was postponed because of the pandemic, there was no fall town meeting and selectmen wanted more time for the town to prepare for the vote.
The regional school agreement with Dighton dates to 1987.
The towns previously ran their own elementary schools.
The study committee has a website at www.rehobothma.gov where residents can get more information and ask questions.
The last day to register to vote for the Saturday, Aug. 6 town meeting is Wednesday, July 27.