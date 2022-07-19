palmer
Palmer River Elementary School in Rehoboth.

 Sun Chronicle file photo

REHOBOTH -- Residents will be deciding at a special town meeting Aug. 6 whether to withdraw the local elementary and middle schools from the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District and have the town take them over.

Residents can learn more about the proposal at a forum Thursday to be held by the K-8 Withdrawal Study Committee.