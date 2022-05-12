REHOBOTH — Residents will vote on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year and other matters at Saturday afternoon’s annual town meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Francis Farm Museum Building on the town’s new Francis Farm campus.
The proposed budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 runs $33.6 million, a $1 million, or 3.2%, hike over this year’s spending.
Town government accounts for $11.9 million, about a $438,000, or 3.8%, increase.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional schools take up $20.3 million, a $606,000, or 3%, jump.
The requested balanced budget doesn’t sacrifice services, the finance committee said.
There are numerous other money matters on the 37-article warrant, including building and equipment items.
There is a request to support a payment in lieu of taxes agreement for a solar project at 297 Winthrop St.
There are also some zoning and general bylaw changes up for a vote.
Several items on the warrant were delayed from past town meetings to expedite those meetings during the pandemic.
Besides being the first town meeting at Francis Farm, residents will use new electronic voting devices such as the ones that have been used in recent Seekonk town meetings.
If the meeting can’t be wrapped up Saturday, it will be continued to 1 p.m Sunday at Francis Farm.